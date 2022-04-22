Stamkos' franchise record-setting night powers Lightning to blowout victory over Maple Leafs
Tampa Bay forward becomes team's all-time points leader with 2nd period goal
Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay's all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla.
Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Nikita Kucherov for the record-breaking 954th point of his career. He moved past Martin St. Louis, who had 365 goals and 588 assists with the Lightning.
A congratulatory video was shown on the scoreboard, narrated by St. Louis.
Stamkos, who added two assists, has 473 goals and 483 assists in 917 career games, all with Tampa Bay.
"What an accomplishment, and he's got so much more left in the tank, but, wow," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Anytime you're becoming the franchise leader in an organization that's been around for 30 years and have the guys you're passing are Hall of Famers, it was a great moment."
WATCH | Stamkos sets franchise all-time points record in win over Maple Leafs:
Kucherov collected career point No. 600 on the Stamkos goal and added his 20th goal of the season. Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat and Ross Colton each finished with three points. Colton and Killorn scored twice. Pat Maroon added his 10th of the season for the Lightning, which set a season high in goals scored and margin of victory.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots and picked up his first win in seven starts, recording his first victory since April 1 in Chicago.
Ilya Mikheyev scored a power-play goal for the Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren stopped 28 shots for Toronto.
The Maple Leafs allowed a season high in goals.
"It was clear that the game meant more to them tonight than it meant to us," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "And it showed in how they played, how they competed."
Tampa Bay scored four goals in the second period to break the game open after a scoreless first period.
Killorn opened the scoring in the second as the Lightning wheeled the puck around the zone from Victor Hedman to Brandon Hagel to Erik Cernak, who sent a shot from along the right boards that Killorn deflected for his 24th of the season at 3:54
Colton scored his 20th of the season to make it 2-0, tapping in a backdoor pass from Nick Paul at 11:37. Stamkos made it 3-0 on the record-breaking goal, with an assist from Kucherov at 12:38. Kucherov finished off the second-period outburst with a power-play goal at 15:07.
Palat scored his 17th of the season 1:12 into the third period, deflecting a Mikhail Sergachev pass while Killorn scored his second of the game and the third power-play goal for Tampa Bay, tipping a Stamkos shot past Kallgren at 4:33.
Mikhayev ended Vasilevskiy's shutout bid with a power-play goal at 7:45, but with Clifford ejected from the game due to a match penalty for high sticking Perry, Colton scored his second of the game, tapping in a Palat pass at 8:50. Maroon scored his 10th of the season with 5:49 left.
Missing pieces on both sides
Toronto played its third game without NHL leading goal scorer Auston Matthews, who continues to be out for undisclosed reasons, though Maple Leafs' head coach Sheldon Keefe does not appear concerned it will affect his status for the start of the playoffs.
Matthews leads the league with 58 goals and needs two more to become just the third player since 1996 to score 60 in a season, joining Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (2010-11)
The Lightning played without top centre Brayden Point, who missed the game with what the team deemed a lower-body injury and is listed as day to day. Point missed practice on Wednesday for what the team called "body maintenance"
Point missed 14 games earlier this season with a shoulder injury. He led the league in playoff goals each of the past two postseasons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?