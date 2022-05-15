Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Maple Leafs fall short as Lightning win tightly-contested Game 7 behind Paul's 2-goal night

The Tampa Bay Lightning bested the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a decisive Game 7 to advance to the second round on Saturday in Toronto.

Tampa Bay takes 2-1 road victory

Lightning forward Nicholas Paul celebrates his second goal of the game during the second period of a 2-1 game seven victory over the Maple Leafs to win their first round playoff series in Toronto on Saturday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The Tampa Bay Lightning, led by Nicholas Paul's two goals, bested the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a decisive Game 7 to advance to the second round on Saturday in Toronto.

