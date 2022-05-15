Maple Leafs fall short as Lightning win tightly-contested Game 7 behind Paul's 2-goal night
The Tampa Bay Lightning bested the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a decisive Game 7 to advance to the second round on Saturday in Toronto.
Tampa Bay takes 2-1 road victory
The Tampa Bay Lightning, led by Nicholas Paul's two goals, bested the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a decisive Game 7 to advance to the second round on Saturday in Toronto.
More to come.
