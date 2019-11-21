Skip to Main Content
New Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe believes team can bounce back this season
Sheldon Keefe was officially introduced Thursday morning as the 31st head coach in Toronto Maple Leafs history following the firing of veteran coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday.

'We've got a lot of talent,' says franchise's 31st head coach

David Brandt · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dupas believes newly hired head coach Sheldon Keefe is the right choice to help the team bounce back from a disappointing 9-10-4 start. (Jim Young/The Associated Press)

New Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe spent a decent chunk of a 30-minute morning skate on Thursday teaching instead of running drills.

There's a lot for his new team to learn and not much time to do it.

The 39-year-old Keefe is now in charge of the Maple Leafs after veteran coach Mike Babcock was fired Wednesday with the team mired in a six-game losing streak.

WATCH | Dubas, Shanahan on Babcock and Keefe, in 2 minutes:

Listen to the essentials of what was said as Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and team President Brendan Shanahan speak to the media Thursday about firing Mike Babcock. 2:06

Keefe was officially introduced Thursday morning as the 31st head coach in Maple Leafs history. He's got a long history with general manager Kyle Dubas, who hopes Keefe is the right choice to help Toronto bounce back from a disappointing 9-10-4 start.

Keefe believes it can be done.

"We've got a lot of talent and the ability to make life hard on the other team in a lot of ways," he said. "Focusing on that, we believe, will produce positive results. Because the players are good enough for that to happen."

Keefe will make his coaching debut during Toronto's game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

