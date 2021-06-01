Habs set for date with Jets after completing stunning series comeback against Leafs
Montreal begins 2nd round matchup against Winnipeg on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
The Montreal Canadiens have booked a date in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday.
Montreal overturned a 3-1 series deficit with consecutive overtime victories, setting the stage for Monday's Game 7 victory in Toronto.
Roughly 550 health-care workers who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 attended the game at Scotiabank Arena.
The Canadiens will take on the Winnipeg Jets, which swept the Edmonton Oilers in their opening-round series. Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The teams paused for a moment of reflection prior to Monday's game following last week's discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
WATCH | Habs-Leafs pause for moment of silence for Kamloops residential school victims:
