Skip to Main Content
NHL·Breaking

Habs set for date with Jets after completing stunning series comeback against Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens have booked a date in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday.

Montreal begins 2nd round matchup against Winnipeg on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Montreal Canadiens players celebrate a goal by forward Brendan Gallagher during the team's 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The Montreal Canadiens have booked a date in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday.

Montreal overturned a 3-1 series deficit with consecutive overtime victories, setting the stage for Monday's Game 7 victory in Toronto.

Roughly 550 health-care workers who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 attended the game at Scotiabank Arena.

The Canadiens will take on the Winnipeg Jets, which swept the Edmonton Oilers in their opening-round series. Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The teams paused for a moment of reflection prior to Monday's game following last week's discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

WATCH | Habs-Leafs pause for moment of silence for Kamloops residential school victims:

Moment of reflection at Habs-Leafs game to mourn the victims of Kamloops residential school

Sports

3 hours ago
1:06
Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, a moment of reflection is held before the start of Game 7 between Montreal and Toronto. 1:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now