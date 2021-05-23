Matthews helps Maple Leafs roll past Canadiens in Game 2 to even series
Toronto scores 5 unanswered goals in 5-1 victory as series shifts to Montreal
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in Game 2 on Saturday night to even their first-round series.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the lone goal for Montreal to open the scoring in the first period before Toronto forward Jason Spezza tied the game just under five minutes later.
WATCH | Matthews' 1st goal of playoffs lifts Leafs over Habs:
Defenceman Rasmus Sandin added a power play goal for Toronto in the second period, and William Nylander added his second goal of the playoffs on the power play to give Toronto a three-goal lead in the third period.
Alexander Kerfoot added an empty-netter with just over a minute left to play.
Toronto's Jack Campbell picked up his first career NHL playoff victory, finishing the game with 22 saves.
The series shifts to Montreal on Monday night for Game 3.
More to come.
