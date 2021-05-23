Skip to Main Content
Matthews helps Maple Leafs roll past Canadiens in Game 2 to even series

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in Game 2 on Saturday night to even their first-round series.

Toronto scores 5 unanswered goals in 5-1 victory as series shifts to Montreal

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin (38) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during the second period on Saturday night. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews scored the game-winning goal just over five minutes into the second period and also collected a pair of assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the lone goal for Montreal to open the scoring in the first period before Toronto forward Jason Spezza tied the game just under five minutes later.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin added a power play goal for Toronto in the second period, and William Nylander added his second goal of the playoffs on the power play to give Toronto a three-goal lead in the third period.

Alexander Kerfoot added an empty-netter with just over a minute left to play.

Toronto's Jack Campbell picked up his first career NHL playoff victory, finishing the game with 22 saves.

The series shifts to Montreal on Monday night for Game 3.

More to come.

