Habs even series with Leafs on Kotkaniemi's OT winner in front of Montreal crowd

The Montreal Canadiens kept their post-season hopes alive with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday to force Game 7.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi's winner helped propel the Habs to their 2nd straight win in front of 2,500 cheering fans—the first to be let inside an Canadian NHL arena in 15 months.

After Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli put the Habs up 2-0 in the third, Toronto fought back with a goal from Jason Spezza and TJ Brodie to force OT.

Montreal, however, kept their season alive after Kotkaniemi struck in OT to shift the North Division series back to Toronto for the final and decisive game.

More to come.