Leafs' William Nylander to miss game vs. Habs with possible COVID-19 exposure

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not play against the Montreal Canadiens tonight after having exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19.

Nylander was placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list at 5 p.m. ET.

The Leafs say Nylander had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team.

The team says Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.

The Leafs say the game will proceed as scheduled after consulting with the NHL.

Forward Alexander Barabanov will be inserted into the lineup.

