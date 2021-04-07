Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Leafs' William Nylander to miss game vs. Habs with possible COVID-19 exposure

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not play against the Montreal Canadiens tonight after having exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19.

Situation to be re-evaluated Thursday following further test results

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is set to miss Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens following possible exposure to COVID-19. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not play against the Montreal Canadiens tonight after having exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19.

Nylander was placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list at 5 p.m. ET.

The Leafs say Nylander had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team.

The team says Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.

The Leafs say the game will proceed as scheduled after consulting with the NHL.

Forward Alexander Barabanov will be inserted into the lineup.

WATCH | What to look for from Canadian teams at the trade deadline:

Who will make the biggest splash before the NHL trade deadline?

Sports

3 hours ago
9:19
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo calls on Justin Bourne, Greg Wyshynski and David Amber to set up this season's NHL trade deadline. 9:19
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now