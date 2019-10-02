Leafs' Jason Spezza a healthy scratch for tonight's opener vs. Senators

New Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza will be a healthy scratch for the season opener tonight against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Mike Babcock's decision will keep Spezza on the sidelines for a game against a Senators team that drafted him second overall in 2001.

Spezza played 10 seasons with the Senators from 2002 to 2014 before being traded to the Dallas Stars.

The 36-year-old Toronto native signed with the Maple Leafs for the NHL minimum US$700,000 this off-season.

Spezza has scored 332 times and registered 915 points in 1,065 regular-season games with Ottawa and Dallas to go along with 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 80 playoff outings.

