Maple Leafs, Ilya Mikheyev avoid arbitration with 2-year contract
New deal for Toronto forward carries average annual value of $1.645M US
The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Ilya Mikheyev have agreed to a two-year, $3.29 million US contract extension.
The team announced the deal, which carries an average annual value of $1.645 million, on Tuesday.
Mikheyev was a restricted free agent and reportedly heading to arbitration before the two sides agreed to the extension.
The Omsk, Russia native had his rookie campaign cut short in December when he suffered a wrist laceration requiring surgery. But he was able to return and suit up for five games in Toronto's qualifying round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in August.
Mikheyev left the ice in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27 after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes' skate. He was immediately taken to University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, where he underwent surgery to repair a severed artery and tendons.
Prior to joining the Leafs, Mikheyev played four seasons with Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 62 goals and 122 points in 224 games. He was a KHL First All-Star Team member in 2018-19.
Toronto originally signed the winger in May 2019.
