Maple Leafs fall to Panthers in overtime in Matthews' return from injury

Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Toronto drops 2nd straight as Florida extend win streak to franchise-record 13 games

George Richards · The Associated Press ·
Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour, left, scores on overtime to lift hosts Florida past the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press)

The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league's longest since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season. The victory also marked Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette's 50th in just 71 games behind the Panthers' bench.

Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for Florida, while Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist and Mason Marchment had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots.

Justin Hall and Mitch Marner had goals for Toronto. Jack Campbell finished with 32 saves.

The Maple Leafs again held an early lead on the Panthers but failed to hold onto it. On April 5 in their last visit, Toronto led Florida 5-1 in the second period but ended up losing 7-6 in overtime. Saturday night, the Panthers fell behind 2-0 after the first period but were able to come back.

Marner scored his 35th goal of the season on Toronto's first shot of the night at 3:25 of the first period.

With 2:40 remaining, Holl banked a shot off Florida defenceman Radko Gudas which got past Bobrovsky to make it 2-0.

Florida came back and tied the score heading into the third. Barkov got the Panthers on the board with his 39th at 6:26 of the second.

Later in the period, Giroux picked up his third goal with the Panthers since coming over in a blockbuster trade at the deadline.

That set up an intense third period in which both Bobrovsky and Campbell were sharp throughout. Bobrovsky made 12 saves in the third, Campbell 12.

Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau had one assist putting him two points behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the league lead. McDavid is at 116 for the season and the Oilers next play Sunday at Columbus.

