Marner's 4-goal night leads Maple Leafs to victory over Red Wings in high-scoring affair
Toronto's Bunting finishes with 5 points, Matthews with 4 points in win
Mitch Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7 on Saturday night in Detroit, Mich.
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal and had three assists on Marner's first career hat trick. Michael Bunting contributed his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season along with four assists.
Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the final period after allowing five goals. Campbell had 20 saves and Mrazek made six.
WATCH | Marner's big night helps Leafs hold off Red Wings rally:
Lucas Raymond had two goals and an assist, and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit. Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled after allowing three goals in the fist 11:06 but returned at the start of the third period, allowing six goals on 25 shots. Backup Thomas Greiss stopped 10 of 14 shots.
Toronto's William Nylander scored his 20th goal less than four minutes into the game. Toronto made it 2-0 at 6:18 of the period on Bunting's backhand.
Raymond scored his first goal of the game on a rebound midway through the period, and the Maple Leafs answered 33 seconds later when David Kampf redirected Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the point.
Toronto led 7-2 entering the third, but Hronek, Carter Rowney, Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen scored during the first 5:21 of the period to make it a one-goal game. Mikheyev scored at 7:04 of the period, but Raymond answered 41 seconds later.
Ondrej Kase gave the Leafs some breathing room at 10:33 on a short-handed tally. Marner's fourth goal of the game followed at 15:41.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?