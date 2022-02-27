Skip to Main Content
Marner's 4-goal night leads Maple Leafs to victory over Red Wings in high-scoring affair

Mitch Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7 on Saturday night in Detroit, Mich.

Toronto's Bunting finishes with 5 points, Matthews with 4 points in win

Dana Gauruder · The Associated Press ·
Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, shown in a file photo against the Blue Jackets, scored four goals and added two assists in a 10-7 win over the Red Wings on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1. The 24-year-old added his fourth goal late in the third period. He had 14 two-goal games prior to this hat trick.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal and had three assists on Marner's first career hat trick. Michael Bunting contributed his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season along with four assists.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the final period after allowing five goals. Campbell had 20 saves and Mrazek made six.

Lucas Raymond had two goals and an assist, and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit. Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled after allowing three goals in the fist 11:06 but returned at the start of the third period, allowing six goals on 25 shots. Backup Thomas Greiss stopped 10 of 14 shots.

Toronto's William Nylander scored his 20th goal less than four minutes into the game. Toronto made it 2-0 at 6:18 of the period on Bunting's backhand.

Raymond scored his first goal of the game on a rebound midway through the period, and the Maple Leafs answered 33 seconds later when David Kampf redirected Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the point.

Toronto led 7-2 entering the third, but Hronek, Carter Rowney, Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen scored during the first 5:21 of the period to make it a one-goal game. Mikheyev scored at 7:04 of the period, but Raymond answered 41 seconds later.

Ondrej Kase gave the Leafs some breathing room at 10:33 on a short-handed tally. Marner's fourth goal of the game followed at 15:41.

