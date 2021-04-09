Maple Leafs acquire injured forward Riley Nash from Blue Jackets for draft pick
31-year-old expected to be out up to 6 weeks with lower-body ailment
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has added some depth to his forward group ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.
The 31-year-old, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent, has appeared in 37 games this season, registering a pair of goals and five assists.
Nash has 63 goals and 172 points in 578 regular-season games with Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. Originally selected 21st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2007, the Consort, Alta., native has two goals and six assists in 32 playoff games.
The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
Nash was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body ailment that's expected to keep him out of action up to six weeks.
The seventh-round selection heading to Columbus will become a sixth rounder if Nash appears in 25 per cent of Toronto's playoff games in 2021.
The six-foot-two, 188-pound forward is in the final season of a three-year contract that carries an annual average value of $2.75 million US.
