Matthews records a pair of goals as Maple Leafs hang on to beat Blue Jackets
Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly chips in with 4 assists
Defenceman Morgan Rielly set up four goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs returned home and hung on for a 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday to end a two-game skid.
Reilly set up power-play goals from William Nylander and captain John Tavares and two more from Auston Matthews. His second goal arrived seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period.
Nick Ritchie scored his first goal in his 27th game in a Maple Leafs' sweater late in the first period before 18,793 at Scotiabank Arena.
Marner was moved to the injured reserve list alongside defenceman Rasmus Sandin on Tuesday.
Marner was absent in weekend losses in Minnesota and Winnipeg. On Sunday, Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee collision with Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.
WATCH | Matthews, Tavares goals help Leafs hang on to beat Jackets:
The Leafs (18-7-2) also performed without forward Jason Spezza (suspension) and defencemen Travis Dermott (shoulder).
Spezza was levied a six-game banishment for his knee to the head of Pionk after his incident with Sandin.
The Maple Leafs promoted defencemen Alex Biega and Kristians Rubins and right-wing Alex Steeves to fill the roster vacancies. The 21-year-old Steeves of Bedford, N.H., and Rubins, a 23-year-old from Latvia, made their NHL debuts. They were free-agent signings last summer.
Nylander provided Toronto with an early 1-0 lead on the power play, resulting from swift puck movement from Rielly to Matthews to Nylander.
Matthews converted a stylistic through-the-legs pass from linemate Michael Bunting and Ritchie scored 1:22 later for a 3-0 lead.
WATCH | Leafs' Campbell flashes leather with brilliant save vs. Jackets:
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 17 goals in 2021-22. He almost notched a hat trick but failed to tap home a pass from linemate Wayne Simmonds midway through the final period.
Bjorkstrand scored again early in the third period. Sean Kurlay added a goal off the rush with 3:35 remaining and Max Domi scored just before the final buzzer.
Campbell registered his league-leading 14th win. The Maple Leafs outshot the visitors 40-32.
The Blue Jackets (13-11-0) were without forward Patrik Laine, out with an oblique strain. They have now dropped five of their last six outings.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?