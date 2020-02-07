Leafs' Cody Ceci out indefinitely with ankle injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Cody Ceci on injured reserve and recalled blueliner Timothy Liljegren from the team's American Hockey League affiliate on Friday.
Defenceman hurt in loss to Rangers on Wednesday night
Ceci, out indefinitely with an ankle injury, will be re-evaluated in a month, the team said Friday in a Twitter post.
The six-foot-two 210-pound Ottawa native suffered the injury in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
Ceci has eight points (1-7) in 54 games this season.
Liljegren, who played one game for the Maple Leafs this season, has 29 points (5-24) in 37 games with the Toronto Marlies.
The 28-19-7 Maple Leafs entered Friday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 63 points.
