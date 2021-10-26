Matthews' 200th goal not enough as meandering Maple Leafs fall to Hurricanes
Former Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen makes 24 saves in win
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes matched the best five-game start in franchise history by defeating the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday night.
Carolina also was 5-0-0 in 2019-20.
Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for Toronto, which is 0-3-1 in its past four games and has managed just one goal in three of them.
Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs with his first goal of the season. His wraparound came 3:25 in.
With the Hurricanes failing to score in the first period, it meant they trailed entering the second for the first time this season.
Aho and Lorentz scored less than 2 1/2 minutes apart in the second. Aho has a point in every Carolina game this season, while Lorentz got his first goal of the season.
