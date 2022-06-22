Maple Leafs' Matthews named winner of Hart Memorial Trophy after 60-goal season
Auston Matthews becomes 1st Toronto player to win award since Ted Kennedy in 1955
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been named the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became the 21st different player in NHL history — and first in a decade — to register 60 goals in a season.
Ted Kennedy, in 1955, was the last Maple Leaf to win the award.
The other nominees were Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.
Earlier, the Ted Lindsay Award, for the NHL's most outstanding player during the regular season, also went to Matthews.
More to come.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?