Maple Leafs' Matthews named winner of Hart Memorial Trophy after 60-goal season

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been named the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews becomes 1st Toronto player to win award since Ted Kennedy in 1955

CBC Sports ·
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews is the first Toronto player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy since Ted Kennedy in 1955. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became the 21st different player in NHL history — and first in a decade — to register 60 goals in a season.

Ted Kennedy, in 1955, was the last Maple Leaf to win the award.

The other nominees were Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Earlier, the Ted Lindsay Award, for the NHL's most outstanding player during the regular season, also went to Matthews.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

