Leafs sign Andreas Borgman to 1-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Andreas Borgman to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract, which kicks in next season, has an NHL salary of $700,000 US.
The 23-year-old has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 39 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies this season. In 2017-18, the Stockholm native had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 48 games with the Maple Leafs and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 games with the Marlies.
Borgman originally joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on May 16, 2017 after he was named the Swedish Hockey League's rookie of the year.
