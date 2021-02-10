NHL teams not going to private restaurants in Toronto despite Ontario green light
Ontario permitted indoor dining for NHL teams; decision based on league's protocols
While Ontario's sport minister says NHL teams could dine at certain restaurants not open to the public during the province's stay-at-home order, teams in Toronto haven't had meals outside their hotel this season.
A Maple Leafs spokesperson says any team meals have taken place at a hotel.
According to NHL protocols, modified buffet service must be utilized, with food service by an attendant maintaining appropriate distancing.
Steve Keogh said Real Sports, attached to Scotiabank Arena, also is an option for meals, but no teams have used that location.
WATCH | Ontario permits NHLers to dine indoors while province under stay-at-home-orders:
The Ottawa Senators did not immediately provide a list of locations where teams have dined.
Deciding factor to permit NHL teams
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said earlier this week the league's strict COVID-19 testing policy was a factor in the decision to sign off on potential private restaurant dining for NHL teams.
"We have a dining space within each hotel that we go to, and that's where the team meals are happening," Keogh said. "They're all following the proper protocols that the NHL and the province put forward — proper spacing, you're always sitting at the same seats within that dining area. It's not something where the teams can go out for a night out to dine at a particular restaurant."
An NHL spokesperson said the league is not "planning to loosen the restrictions at this point in time."
"Many parts of Ontario will end up being open as of next Tuesday so for example if Ottawa, where the Ottawa Senators play out of, is back into the orange category [in the province's restriction list], restaurants will be open to a maximum of 25 people anyway," MacLeod said.
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Oilers said the team's dining plans did not change on a trip to Ottawa this week after Williams' comments.
Jamie Cartmell, hockey communications director for the Oilers, said it's possible the team could look to book a private space in a restaurant if restrictions loosen later this season.
The stay-at-home order is set to expire Feb. 16 in Ottawa and Feb. 22 in Toronto. Indoor dining is prohibited during the stay-at-home order.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.