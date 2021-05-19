Lightning look to put Panthers away at home after taking Game 2
Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots while Stamkos, Palat, Gourde find back of net for Tampa
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.
It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series, the third time doing so on the road. They've never lost one of those matchups, and will look to put Florida on the brink of elimination when the series shifts to Tampa on Thursday night.
Yanni Gourde added an empty-netter off a giveaway with 1:25 remaining for the Lightning.
Florida went with Chris Driedger in net after playing Sergei Bobrovsky in Sunday's series-opening 5-4 loss. Driedger, on his 27th birthday and appearing in his first postseason game since 2014 when he was in major junior hockey, playing for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. He stopped 26 shots, getting pulled with about 2 minutes remaining.
The Lightning are 28-0-0 this season — including both games of this series — when leading after two periods, and have won 41 such games going back to last season and their run to the Stanley Cup.
WATCH | Central Division NHL playoff preview:
A couple of bounces — one off a Panther, the other off a post — staked Tampa Bay to a 2-0 lead in the opening period.
Stamkos, who missed the final 16 games of the regular season, got his third point of the series and first goal since April 8 when he was credited with the opening score. Tampa Bay broke out on a play where Florida's Markus Nutivaara fell down, and Stamkos wound up being part of a 2-on-1 in front of the Panthers net.
Palat made it 2-0 later in the first, the lucky recipient of a puck that just happened to come his way. Brayden Point tried to beat Driedger over the left shoulder; his shot hit the post and caromed to Palat, who had open twine to shoot at for the second goal.
Marchment got free in the slot and tipped home a pass from Carter Verhaeghe to get Florida on the board with 5:39 left in the second.
But the Panthers never got the equalizer, and Gourde's easy one sealed matters for the Lightning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?