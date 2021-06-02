Lightning zap Hurricanes offence once again to secure 2nd straight road win
Carolina limited to another single goal to suffer Game 2 loss against Tampa Bay
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Killorn got the Lightning on the board 7:09 into the second period when he whipped a straightaway shot past Alex Nedeljkovic. The goaltender was shielded by teammate Jaccob Slavin tussling with Cirelli and didn't appear to see the puck until it was past him in the net.
Cirelli added to Tampa Bay's lead by taking Victor Hedman's stretch pass and shaking free from Brady Skjei before converting a backhand to make it 2-0 at 8:06 of the third.
Still, just as they did in the first round against Florida, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have opened a best-of-seven series with a pair of road wins — this time against the Central Division champions. They host Game 3 on Thursday.
Andrei Svechnikov got Carolina on the board with 1:30 left, taking a feed from Jordan Staal from behind the net and finishing from the top of the crease.
It was a rare time when the Hurricanes successfully managed to create pressure and traffic around Vasilevskiy. That included Martin Necas going wide of the net on a short-handed 2-on-1 breakaway in the second period, with that play ending with Vasilevskiy's stick out of his hand and spinning on the ice as he flailed at the puck.
