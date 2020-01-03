Stars' Corey Perry hit with 5-game ban for elbowing at Winter Classic

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL on Friday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic.

Perry received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing early in the outdoor game Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl. The suspension will cost Perry $40,323 US.

WATCH | Perry's vicious elbow earns him 5-game suspension:

Dallas forward Corey Perry has been handed a five-game suspension for his elbow to the head of Nashville's Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic. 1:25

The 34-year-old Perry has three goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, his first with the Stars after 14 with the Anaheim Ducks. He signed a one-year contract with the Stars in July after the Ducks bought out the final two seasons of his contract.

Kings defenceman Kurtis MacDermid was also suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head during the second period of Los Angeles' win over Philadelphia.

The league's player safety department ruled that MacDermid delivered a forceful check to the head of Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday when it was avoidable. This is MacDermid's first suspension. He will lose $7,258.06, with the money going to the league's players' emergency assistance fund.

MacDermid has two goals and two assists in 26 games this season.