NHL off-season coaching hires, like Flames' Peters, paying major dividends
Capitals' Reirden, Islanders' Trotz, Stars' Montgomery also have teams in playoff position
It wasn't the 15-hour flight to China for training camp that had general manager Brad Treliving's head spinning.
It was the pace of Bill Peters' first practice as coach of the Calgary Flames.
"I was tired watching it," Treliving said.
Peters and Todd Reirden, who took over the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals from Barry Trotz, will coach in the all-star game on Jan. 26 with their teams leading their respective divisions at the halfway mark.
Jim Montgomery's Dallas Stars are third in the Central Division and Barry Trotz's New York Islanders a point out of a playoff spot with extra games to play, while the New York Rangers are overachieving under David Quinn and the Carolina Hurricanes are taking steps forward after Rod Brind'Amour replaced Peters.
For Reirden and Brind'Amour, the challenge was moving up from a role as a longtime assistant. Capitals and Hurricanes players say the transitions have been smooth because each coach hasn't altered his approach.
Puck-hounding style
"[Reirden is] a completely different person, different personality, different style and I think he's stuck to who he is," Capitals defenceman John Carlson said. "What's helped him is just staying true to what we all expect out of him."
"He's a great coach," star winger Johnny Gaudreau said. "He knows how to win. It doesn't matter if you're top line, bottom line, if you're not playing well you're not going to be on the ice. He's not going put you over the bench there. He expects a lot out of his players and it's been great playing for him this year."
Trotz has had a similar impact with the Islanders, bringing much-needed structure to a team that missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and lost point-a-game centre John Tavares to Toronto in free agency. Veteran GM Lou Lamoriello said with any coaching change three or four players get better and three or four get worse; he thinks Trotz has gotten the most out of a team far different than what he had in Washington.
"He's extremely detailed, very consistent in his approach as far as planning, execution, system and delivery," Lamoriello said of Trotz. "He has an outstanding delivery to the players as far as no highs, no lows and holds them accountable to what is being asked of them."
In Dallas, top-line centre Tyler Seguin said Montgomery has done a good job of giving players rest, sometimes opting for video work instead of practice. Despite an uproar over pointed comments made by CEO Jim Lites about the performance of Seguin and captain Jamie Benn, the Stars hold a wild-card spot in Montgomery's first NHL season after five years at the University of Denver.
When he talks, he commands the room and I think he's a guy you really like to play for.— Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk on head coach Rod Brind'Amour
"He's trying to set a tone of accountability here," Gorton said. "I think he's been consistent to who he is, and his philosophy is if guys aren't doing the job, then I've got to put guys in that are going to do it."
Consistency and familiarity have helped Brind'Amour with the Hurricanes, who lack scoring punch and have a league-worst nine-year playoff drought. The players respect his legendary work ethic.
"When he says it, you know he's done it and it makes you want to do it, too," defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. "When he talks, he commands the room and I think he's a guy you really like to play for."
