Leafs add Paul McFarland to coaching staff as D.J. Smith takes over Sens bench
The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Florida Panthers assistant coach Paul McFarland for the same role on head coach Mike Babcock's staff. McFarland replaces D.J. Smith, who was named head coach of the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
Former Panthers assistant to assume same role with Toronto
The Leafs also announced assistant coach Jim Hiller has been granted permission to explore opportunities outside the organization.
McFarland, 33, spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Panthers. Florida fired head coach Bob Boughner and McFarland during the off-season.
Prior to joining the Panthers, McFarland spent three seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs (2014-17), earning a 111-71-22 record.
The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., joined the coaching ranks in 2012, serving as an assistant with the OHL's Oshawa Generals for two seasons.
