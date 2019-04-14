Avalanche top Flames in OT to even series

Nathan MacKinnon scored 8:27 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche tied their first-round series with the Calgary Flames at a game apiece with a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

After Philipp Grubauer stopped Michael Frolik at one end, the puck went up ice where a pass from Mikko Rantanen sprung MacKinnon down the left wing and he fired a shot into the top corner on Mike Smith.

Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche.

Rasmus Andersson and Sean Monahan replied for the Flames.

The series continues on Monday night with Game 3 at the Pepsi Center in Colorado.

Smith finished with 36 stops. Grubauer had 35 saves.