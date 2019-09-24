St. Louis Blues trade for all-star Justin Faulk, sign defenceman to 7-year deal
Stanley Cup champions send Joel Edmundson, prospect to Carolina
The St. Louis Blues have acquired all-star defenceman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Joel Edmundson and a prospect.
The Blues also announced Tuesday that Faulk signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million US with the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The 27-year-old Faulk had 85 goals and 258 points — club records in both stat categories among defencemen — but was entering the final year of his six-year, $29 million contract. He had been the subject of trade speculation throughout the off-season, and it intensified after the Hurricanes signed veteran defenceman Jake Gardiner to a four-year deal earlier this month.
Carolina also picked up 19-year-old forward Dominik Bokk in the deal and the team swapped late-round draft picks.
