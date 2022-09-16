Sharks, Evander Kane agree to settlement over contract termination
San Jose cut 31-year-old forward in January for violating COVID-19 protocol
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
The Sharks announced the agreement that they said was approved by the NHL and the Players' Association.
"We are satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons," the team said in a statement.
Kane and the NHL Players' Association filed a grievance contending the Sharks didn't have sufficient grounds to make that move. While that process was ongoing, he signed for the remainder of the season with the Oilers and re-signed for $20.5 million over four years in Edmonton.
The 31-year-old is with his fourth NHL organization after being drafted by Atlanta, going to Winnipeg when the Thrashers became the Jets and getting traded to Buffalo and then San Jose. He fit in well with the Oilers, helping them reach the Western Conference final.
