Sharks continue torrid stretch with win over Senators

Brent Burns scored his fourth game-winning goal, Martin Jones made 27 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Saturday night.

The Sharks, who own the second-best home record this season at 16-4-4, have won six straight games and are 8-1-0 in their last nine along with a five-game win streak at home.

Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Melker Karlsson also scored for San Jose. Jones has allowed two or fewer goals in four straight starts.

Ryan Dzingel scored the lone goal for Ottawa while Anders Nilsson, acquired Jan. 2 in a trade with Vancouver, made his fifth consecutive start for the Senators and stopped 28 shots.

Pavelski gave San Jose a 1-0 lead with 2:03 left in the second period, when he took Tomas Hertl's feed and drilled a rising wrist shot top shelf over Nilsson. It was Pavelski's team-leading 26th goal, putting him on pace for 45 this season, which would be a career high.

Burns made it 2-0 at 6:17 of the third when he sent a wrist shot to the net that went off Ottawa's Christian Jaros and past Nilsson.

Jones' bid for his 21st career shutout ended 27 seconds later when Dzingel took Bobby Ryan's no-look backhand feed and sniped a wrist shot top shelf.

Thornton pushed the lead back to two goals with 4:17 left in the game, as he redirected a shot that started at the top from Burns, and bounced off Timo Meier.

Karlsson's empty-net goal with 1:21 left provided the final margin.