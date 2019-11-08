Pageau's team-leading 7th goal leads Sens past Kings in OT

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in overtime as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday.

Pageau got his own rebound before scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the season 3:12 into the extra period.

Anders Nilsson made 30 saves as the Senators (5-9-1) won their fourth game of the year at home. Jack Campbell had 25 saves for Los Angeles (5-11-0).

Kings forward Tyler Toffoli, a former Ottawa 67, scored with eight seconds remaining in the third period to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.

Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the season midway through the third period to put the Senators ahead 2-1.

Dustin Brown opened the scoring for the Kings at 6:51 of the second period, going top-shelf on the backhand. Anze Kopitar had the helper, his 15th point of the season.