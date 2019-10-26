Nick Leddy's 3-point effort leads Islanders over Senators
New York defenceman initially credited with hat trick
Nick Leddy had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Friday night.
Tyler Ennis scored twice for the Senators (2-6-1). Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced.
The Islanders were playing the second half of back-to-back games, yet the Senators were unable to take advantage.
Ottawa failed to score on a two-man advantage in the second period, but finally got one on the power play midway through the third to cut the Islanders lead in half. It was Ottawa's first power-play goal on home ice. They are now 2 for 33 overall with the man advantage.
Logan Brown found Ennis for his second of the night.
WATCH | Emerging NHL storylines at the 10-game mark:
Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Matt Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.
Nilsson's night came to an end after Brassard, a former Senator, made it 4-1 at the six-minute mark.
A solid first period by both teams saw the Islanders jump out to a 2-1 lead.
The Senators opened the scoring as Ennis redirected a Thomas Chabot point shot. The Islanders tied the game as Leddy, with his first of the game, beat Nilsson five-hole on a great individual effort.
Leddy gave the Islanders the lead as he beat Nilsson on a penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.