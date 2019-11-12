Aho strikes twice as Hurricanes thump Sens
Ottawa had won 3 of previous 4 games
Warren Foegele, Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necsas each had a goal and an assist, and Haydn Fleury and Dougie Hamilton also scored to help the Hurricanes win for only the second time this month (2-4-0) after matching a franchise record with eight wins in October. Andre Svechnikov and Brett Pesce each added two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.
Colin White and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, which had won three of its previous four games. Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Craig Anderson stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced.
The Hurricanes scored three goals in the second period to go up 5-0. Aho used a turnover by Dylan DeMelo at the Carolina blueline to start a one-man breakaway for a short-handed goal at 4:06, and Fleury made it 4-0 with 7:15 left, ending Nilsson's night.
Hamilton fired in a shot from the slot, off of a feed from Teuvo Terravainen, to beat Anderson with 3:35 remaining.
White got the Senators on the scoreboard with 1:35 to go in the middle period after Mrazek misplayed the puck from behind his own net.
Aho pushed the lead back to five on a deflection at 1:07 of the third.
Tkachuk scored for the second straight game against Carolina at 9:54 to pull Ottawa to 6-2. Dzingel and Edmundson scored 4:01 apart later in the period to cap the scoring.
