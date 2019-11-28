Zdeno Chara scores go-ahead goal to lift Bruins over Sens
Boston has won 10 straight against Ottawa
Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 Wednesday night.
The Bruins, winners of their last five, have won 10 straight against the Senators.
Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins (17-3-5) and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves.
Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators (11-13-1). Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots.
The loss snapped the Senators' five-game winning streak on home ice.
Ottawa scored the game's first goal 41 seconds into the third as Chabot took a pass from Chris Tierney at centre and broke past two Bruins to fire a wrist shot far side.
A nice moment here in Ottawa, as his former team congratulates Zdeno Chara for recently reaching 1500 games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zee1500?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Zee1500</a> <a href="https://t.co/77YaBiMQMk">pic.twitter.com/77YaBiMQMk</a>—@NHLBruins
The lead was shot lived as Marchand tied the game less than five minutes later and Chara put the Bruins ahead with his fifth of the season 8:45 into the third.
The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes, but there were chances at both ends.
The Senators outshot the Bruins 9-3 in the first period and 15-7 in the second.
Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight. The Senators play the Minnesota Wild on Friday in the first game of a five-game road trip.
Boston, which was coming of an 8-1 win over the Canadiens in Montreal a night earlier, hosts the New York Rangers Friday afternoon.
