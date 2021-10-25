Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Senators acquire centre Dylan Gambrell from Sharks for 7th-round pick

The Ottawa Senators added some depth at centre to make up for a string of recent injuries. The Senators acquired 25-year-old centre Dylan Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, the team announced Sunday evening.

25-year-old has 10 goals and 13 assists in 110 career NHL games with San Jose

Newsly acquired centre Dylan Gambrell (7) is expected to help the Sens after the loss of Colin White, Shane Pinto and Clark Bishop to injury. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

That seventh-round pick initially belonged to San Jose, but was sent to Ottawa in a trade for defenceman Christian Jaros in January.

Gambrell of Bonney Lake, Wash., was San Jose's second-round draft pick (60th overall) in 2016. He has 10 goals and 13 assists in 110 career NHL games — all with the Sharks.

Gambrell has also played 69 games (23 goals, 35 assists) with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. He has one assist in three games with the Barracuda this season.

The centre will be recalled to Ottawa as part of the transaction. He is expected to help the Sens after the loss of centres Colin White (dislocated shoulder), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Clark Bishop (lower body).

"Dylan's a player whose progress we've monitored since his collegiate career at the University of Denver," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. "He's a good-skating centre, a strong checker and a responsible penalty killer.

"We have a void at centre on account of some recent injuries and Dylan will help us with that need."

WATCH | Senators' Pinto exits game against Sharks following hit:

Senators Shane Pinto leaves game against Sharks

3 days ago
0:54
Ottawa Senator player Shane Pinto left the game in the first period after receiving a hit by San Jose Sharks player Mario Ferraro. 0:54 
