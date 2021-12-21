NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season through Christmas, effective Wednesday: reports

The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly reached an agreement to pause the season through Dec. 25, effective Wednesday.

Players are said to be able to return to their team facilities on Dec. 26 in order for COVID-19 testing to resume.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the news Monday evening.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.

Nine teams have been shut down in recent days due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.

More to come.