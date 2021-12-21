Skip to Main Content
NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season through Christmas, effective Wednesday: reports

The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly reached an agreement to pause the season through Dec. 25, effective Wednesday. Players are said to be able to return to their team facilities on Dec. 26 in order for testing to resume.

Players will be able to return to facilities Dec. 26, when COVID-19 testing will resume

The Toronto Maple Leafs is one of nine teams in the NHL that is shut down as of Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the news Monday evening.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the news Monday evening.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.

Nine teams have been shut down in recent days due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.

More to come.

