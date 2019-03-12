Skip to Main Content
NHL says Leafs' Morgan Rielly didn't use homophobic slur

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly didn’t use an anti-gay slur against an official during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL announced today.

Audio supports denials from those interviewed, according to the league

After an investigation, the NHL determined that Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly didn’t utter a homophobic slur against an official. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left to play in the second period as Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde and Rielly skated into the Maple Leafs' defensive zone on a dump in. The NHL launched an investigation into the alleged incident shortly after the game.

Players have been disciplined in the past for using homophobic slurs. In 2016, then-Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw was suspended one game and fined $5,000 US for using an anti-gay slur from the penalty box during a playoff game against the St. Louis Blues. He directed the "inappropriate gesture" to an on-ice official.

A year later, Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was fined $10,000 for using an apparent homophobic slur in a playoff game against the Nashville Predators, a move that was heavily criticized as being too lenient.

With files from The Canadian Press

