Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury
All-star forward hurt on Wednesday against Canucks
Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.
The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.
Hertl, who scored the winner for the Pacific Division in the all-star game last weekend, is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.
The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the post-season only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.
Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.
Tomas Hertl will NOT return tonight.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSharks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSharks</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/aAkoAQVSEI">pic.twitter.com/aAkoAQVSEI</a>—@BrodieNBCS
