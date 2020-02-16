Evander Kane criticizes NHL department of player safety after suspension

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane criticized the NHL department of player safety on Saturday afternoon, shortly after he was suspended three games for elbowing.

Kane earned the ban for an incident involving Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The league announced the punishment early Saturday afternoon and Kane quickly responded.

He tweeted a lengthy statement addressing the suspension saying "there is a major lack of consistency with NHL Department of Player Safety."

Kane will forfeit $112,900 US that will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund as part of his suspension.