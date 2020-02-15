Sharks lose Erik Karlsson for remainder of the season with broken thumb
The San Jose Sharks will be without their leading point-getter for the remainder of the season. Defenceman Erik Karlsson has a broken thumb that will require surgery and will not suit up for the team until training camp in the fall, the team announced on Saturday.
Karlsson, who leads the team with 40 points in 56 games, sustained the injury in his team's 3-2 victory over the Jets on Friday in Winnipeg.
The team had already lost forward Tomas Hertl for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury at the end of January.
