Sharks hire former Rangers coach David Quinn as new bench boss
Takes over team undergoing overhaul after missing playoffs 3 straight seasons
The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach.
The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team.
"His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against," general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. "We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization."
The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarter-finals in Quinn's three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and '21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.
The new bench boss is here. <br><br>Say hello to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSharks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSharks</a> Head Coach David Quinn! 👋 <a href="https://t.co/JueT5LiLKE">pic.twitter.com/JueT5LiLKE</a>—@SanJoseSharks
Quinn had previously been head coach for five seasons in college at Boston University. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a fifth-place finish in Beijing last February.
The Sharks have undergone an organizational overhaul after missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history.
Long-time general manager Doug Wilson stepped down for medical reasons in April and Boughner was fired along with three assistants in late June after posting a 67-85-23 record in two-plus seasons at the helm.
The Sharks traded away star defenceman Brent Burns earlier this month and have added several veterans like forwards Oskar Lindblom, Luke Kunin, Nico Sturm and Steven Lorentz, and defencemen Markus Nutivaara and Matt Benning in hopes of adding more depth to the roster.
Quinn takes over a roster that struggled to score last season but does have a few key pieces in place, including forwards Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture and Timo Meier, and defenceman Erik Karlsson.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?