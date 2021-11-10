Depleted Sharks lean on goalie Hill to finish Flames' 10-game point streak

Logan Couture scored the third-period winner for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.

Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen added empty-net goals and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose (7-4-1). Brent Burns had two assists.

Sharks goalie Adin Hill, who played minor and Junior A hockey in Calgary, stopped 37 of 38 shots for the win.

San Jose halted Calgary's run of consecutive games of at least a point at 10. The Flames lost in regulation for the first time since their season opener.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (7-2-3). Flames starter Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in the loss.

San Jose was without head coach Bob Boughner for a fifth straight game because he's in COVID-19 protocol.

Seven regulars, including star defenceman Erik Karlsson, are also in their second week of protocol which necessitated the call-up of several players from the AHL's Barracuda.

The Sharks have stated all players and staff are fully vaccinated against the virus. Assistant coach John MacLean is filling in for the absent Boughner.

The Flames didn't score on three power-play chances, while the Sharks went 0-for-2.

Calgary heads on road trip

Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 4:18 of the third period. When the captain's wrist shot nicked the stick of Flames defenceman Nikita Zadarov, the puck's change of speed caught Markstrom sliding too far to his right to glove it.

Calgary twice rang the puck off San Jose's post in a second period that ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Andrew Mangiapane's wrister deflected off the high post in the final seconds and Matthew Tkachuk's re-direct of a Noah Hanifin shot midway through the period also found iron.

But Lucic scored in a crease scramble 1:17 into the period to pull the hosts even at 1-1. The goal was upheld upon review and also withstood MacLean's subsequent challenge for goaltender interference.

San Jose's Barabanov earned his first goal of the season 47 seconds into the second period. From behind San Jose's goal line, Burns whipped the puck up ice to Barabanov on the move at the blue line.

The Russian snapped a low shot by Markstrom. Burns extended his points streak to five straight games with a goal and six assists in that span.

Calgary outshot San Jose 8-4 in the first period, but the visitors nearly scored an early power-play goal. Couture's shot from the slot squeezed through Markstrom's pads, but wobbled wide of the net.

After a 2-1-2 homestand, Calgary starts a five-game road trip Thursday in Montreal. San Jose continues a five-game road swing Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.