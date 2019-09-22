Keith Kinkaid earns shutout as Habs blank Sens
Canadiens remain undefeated in pre-season with 4-0-0 record
Keith Kinkaid stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night.
With the win, the Canadiens remain undefeated in pre-season with a perfect 4-0-0 record.
Jeff Petry, Jake Evans, Thomas Tatar and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal.
Craig Anderson stopped 27-of-29 shots through two periods of play and was the only reason the game was close as the Senators (2-1-0) were being heavily outplayed. Joey Daccord gave up two goals on five shots in the third period.
Leading 2-0, the Canadiens extended its lead early in the third period scoring twice in a span of 39 seconds.
Tatar made it 3-0 beating Daccord glove side and seconds later Danault fired a shot from just inside the blue-line to make it 4-0.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.