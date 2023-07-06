Flames' Michael Stone announces retirement, joins Calgary's player development staff

Defenceman Michael Stone retired from the NHL on Wednesday after 12 seasons with the Coyotes organization and Calgary Flames.

Stone, 33, tallied 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games this past season, his seventh in Calgary.

The Flames announced that Stone will join the organization in a player development role.

The Winnipeg native finishes with 145 points (41 goals, 104 assists) in 552 career games with the Coyotes (2011-17) and Flames.

"When the opportunity came up for this, it wasn't an easy decision but it made the decision easier."<br><br>Michael Stone discusses his decision to retire from playing and join the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a> Player Development team. <a href="https://t.co/cV8bXLSUIk">pic.twitter.com/cV8bXLSUIk</a> —@NHLFlames

Stone was selected in the third round by the-then Phoenix Coyotes in the 2008 draft. The Coyotes traded Stone to Calgary in February 2017 for two draft picks.

He played in 15 games in the postseason with the Coyotes (2012) and Flames (2017, 2022). He tallied six points (three goals, three assists).

He leaves the game with $21 million US in career earnings, per Spotrac.

Jets sign Samberg to 2-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a two-year, $2.8-million contract.

The 24-year-old from Hermantown, Minn., had two goals and six assists in 63 regular-season games with the Jets last season.

He also appeared in five playoff games.

Samberg was selected by the Jets in the second round, 43rd overall, at the 2017 NHL draft.

He represented the United States at the 2023 world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia, where he had a goal and three assists in 10 games.