Jordan Kyrou signs 8-year, $65M US deal with Blues after career-best season

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million US, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.

Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.

Thomas is 23, while Kyrou is 24. St. Louis also has top-four defencemen Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk and Nicky Leddy signed for at least the next four seasons, and centre Brayden Schenn is under contract for six more years.

Armstrong has reshaped the Blues since they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington signed long term, while then-captain Alex Pietrangelo left in free agency in 2020.

Two big questions still face the front office with key members of that title-winning team: Top centre Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko are each set to be a free agent after this upcoming season.

O'Reilly figures to be part of the long-term core, something that's far less certain with Tarasenko, who requested a trade in the summer of 2021 but remains with St. Louis.

Chicago's McCabe has spinal surgery

Chicago defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Jalen Luypen will miss the start of the season following surgeries.

McCabe, 28, will be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks following cervical spine surgery. Luypen, 20, will require 14 to 18 weeks of recovery time from the surgery to treat his left rotator cuff.

The NHL team's season opener is Oct. 12 at defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

McCabe had a career-high 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 75 games in his first season with Chicago in 2021-22.

He has 99 points in 428 regular-season contests with the Buffalo Sabres (2013-21) and Chicago.

Luypen was Chicago's seventh-round draft pick in 2021 and has not made his NHL debut. He registered 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games last season with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Stars extend GM Nill 1 year

The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2023-24 season.

Nill is going into his 10th season with the Stars, which was the last year on his current deal before the extension announced Tuesday. Dallas has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago.

"He's re-shaped our club to put us in a position to compete with the league's best each and every season," Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said. "Jim's diligence and commitment to the Stars has reverberated throughout our entire organization and we're excited for him to continue his work building a championship-caliber team."

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters about the NHL hockey season during a media availability at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

The Stars have a 356-259-84 record with five playoff appearances overall in Nill's nine seasons.

"While we have made some big strides toward our ultimate goal, I am eager to continue my work in developing a winning culture that ultimately brings this team and this city a championship," Nill said.

The Stars in June hired Peter DeBoer as the franchise's new coach. DeBoer, who has twice gone to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with a new team (New Jersey and San Jose), is the fifth Stars coach since Nill became GM in April 2013.

DeBoer replaced Rick Bowness, who was the interim coach when the Stars made the Cup Final before a two-year contract that went through last season.

Nill initially went with veteran coaches Lindy Ruff (2013-17) and Ken Hitchcock (2017-18) before hiring Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver for his first NHL head coaching job. Bowness took over when Montgomery was fired because of off-ice issues early in the 2019-20 season.