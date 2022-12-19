Oilers lock down goalie Stuart Skinner with 3-year, $7.8M extension
Leafs trade forward Denis Malgin to Avalanche for Dryden Hunt
The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8-million US contract extension.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.
He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage.
Leafs swap forwards with Avs
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday.
Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche.
He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.
Malgin has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?