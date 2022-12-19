Content
NHL·NHL ROUNDUP

Oilers lock down goalie Stuart Skinner with 3-year, $7.8M extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8-million US contract extension.

Leafs trade forward Denis Malgin to Avalanche for Dryden Hunt

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey goalie is set up in his stance with one foot on the post wearing a number 74 white Edmonton Oilers jersey.
The Edmonton Oilers signed goalie Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension on Monday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8-million US contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage.

Leafs swap forwards with Avs

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday.

Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche.

He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.

Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his first stint with Toronto before spending the past two seasons in Switzerland. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 24 games for the Leafs so far this season.

Malgin has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.

