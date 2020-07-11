Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic won't play in NHL's restart
NHL players have until Monday at 5 p.m. ET to declare they are opting out
Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic has decided not to play in the NHL's restart.
The Flames said Friday night that Hamonic has opted out of the NHL's return-to-play program.
Players have until Monday at 5 p.m. ET to declare they are opting out following the ratification of the NHL's return-to-play protocol on Friday night.
Hamonic, 29, had three goals and nine assists in 50 games this season.
WATCH | NHL, NHLPA approve return to play for Aug. 1:
The Flames defenceman said in a statement that his daughter contracted a very serious respiratory virus last year.
A statement from Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic. <a href="https://t.co/saLjEKoyQA">pic.twitter.com/saLjEKoyQA</a>—@TitanSports365
The Flames will face the Winnipeg Jets in a best-of-five play in series starting Aug. 1 in Edmonton.
"Travis explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult decision not to participate in the Stanley Cup qualifier and playoffs," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement.
WATCH | 9 things you should know about the NHL deal, in 90 seconds:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.