Hockey all day: NHL releases qualifiers schedule with start times spanning 10 hours
Each team will play 1 exhibition game, with 3 all-Canadian matchups in the mix
The NHL has unveiled further details on the schedule for its restart, with each team playing one exhibition game before starting qualifying round and seeding play in Toronto and Edmonton.
Two all-Canadian matchups are included on the first day of exhibition play, with the Maple Leafs facing the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto and the Oilers meeting the Calgary Flames in Edmonton on July 28.
The first exhibition game features the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto on July 28.
All Eastern Conference games are in Toronto, with the Western Conference in Edmonton.
Each team will also play one exhibition game beginning July 28 <a href="https://t.co/ttjbYghnji">pic.twitter.com/ttjbYghnji</a>—@hockeynight
The Vancouver Canucks meet the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton on July 29 as part of a six-game exhibition day.
Three more exhibition games conclude the schedule on July 30.
The best-of-five qualifying round opens with five games on Aug. 1, including Winnipeg versus Calgary, Montreal against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The schedule kicks off in Toronto with the New York Rangers against the Carolina Hurricanes at noon local time.
Game start times span from noon ET to 10:30 p.m. ET, with scheduling on a staggered basis.
WATCH | Edmonton, Toronto prepare to welcome NHL:
