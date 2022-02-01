NHL relaxes COVID-19 testing protocols for vaccinated players
The National Hockey League and its players association on Monday issued revisions to its COVID-19 protocols that included the removal of daily testing for fully vaccinated players in light of the declining rate of positive cases.
More than 100 games were postponed this season because of issues related to COVID and the league was hit particularly hard from mid-December to mid-January amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
But the situation has improved since then and in response, the league said it would implement the changes to allow vaccinated players and club personnel to return to "a more normal and less regulated approach" from a COVID perspective.
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour called the change "common sense."
New York Islanders forward Matt Martin pointed out that with the playoffs a little over three months away, not testing asymptomatic players is a smart move that could keep rosters from being decimated at that time.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," Martin said. "Hopefully we can continue to move forward and get back to a normal way of life."
The league said there has been a high adoption rate of vaccines among players and teams and urged team members to receive a booster shot.
The changes will come into effect for each club following their last game before the Feb. 5 All-Star game.
With files from The Associated Press
