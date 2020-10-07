NHL, NHLPA targets Jan. 1 as start date of new regular season
League previously aimed for Dec. 1 as opening night of 2020-2021 campaign
There won't be any more NHL hockey in 2020.
Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement at the kick off of the NHL draft, which is being held virtually Tuesday and Wednesday.
A joint release from the league and players' union said estimated timing for the start of training camp will come "at a later date."
The <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLPA</a> announce target date for 2020-21 season. <a href="https://t.co/5gDvmWkiAT">https://t.co/5gDvmWkiAT</a> <a href="https://t.co/vWZJdbrU8v">pic.twitter.com/vWZJdbrU8v</a>—@PR_NHL
The league previously stated that Dec. 1 was the target date for beginning the 2020-21 season.
The 2019-20 regular season was cut short in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
An unconventional post-season began in August with teams stationed in bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.
Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in Edmonton on Sept. 28 with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars.
WATCH | Rangers make Alexis Lafreniere top pick of 2020 NHL draft:
