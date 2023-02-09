Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Flames defenceman Andersson listed 'day to day' after being struck by car

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.

26-year-old released from hospital after accident while riding scooter

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player in a white and red jersey saucer-passes a puck forward.
Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmuss Anderson was hurt Wednesday night after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in Detroit. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.

The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner.

The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post.

Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings.

He was going through a crosswalk," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday. "The good news — and the most important thing — is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."

The team says Andersson is doing well and will remain with the team on its eastern road trip, but is listed as "day to day."

Andersson is in his seventh full season with the Flames and leads Calgary defencemen with 34 points in 51 games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now