Flames defenceman Andersson listed 'day to day' after being struck by car
26-year-old released from hospital after accident while riding scooter
Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.
The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner.
The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post.
Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings.
He was going through a crosswalk," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday. "The good news — and the most important thing — is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."
The team says Andersson is doing well and will remain with the team on its eastern road trip, but is listed as "day to day."
Andersson is in his seventh full season with the Flames and leads Calgary defencemen with 34 points in 51 games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?