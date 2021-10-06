Kings' Quinton Byfield helped off the ice after hit in preseason loss
Los Angeles centre was No. 2 overall pick in 2020
Quinton Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, suffered a lower body injury during the third period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes in a preseason game Tuesday night.
The 19-year old centre hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice.
Coach Todd McLellan said after the game that Byfield will be further evaluated on Wednesday.
"It was a clean hit. It was unfortunate," McLellan said of the play. "He went into the boards. One skate went one way and one the other. It's in a corner. If it is in a straightaway, he would have got away with rolling off but there was nowhere to go. Not a dirty hit."
Quinton Byfield goes into the boards awkwardly and needs help off of the ice. <br><br>We hate it.<a href="https://t.co/kESUS7wnZk">pic.twitter.com/kESUS7wnZk</a>—@Hockey_Robinson
Byfield had an inside track to centre the fourth line going into next week's regular-season opener. He spent most of last season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, but did play in six games for the Kings, finishing with one assist.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?