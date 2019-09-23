Jets burn Flames with dominant final frame
Blake Wheeler had a goal and one assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 in exhibition play Sunday.
Winnipeg outshoot Calgary 11-3 in 3rd to pick up 2nd pre-season win
Wheeler and Joona Luoto had third-period goals 72 seconds apart while Jack Roslovic scored 50 seconds into the game. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-goal with 1:36 remaining in the game.
Flames forward Adam Kuzicka had tied the game 1-1 at the six-minute mark of the third.
Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves for the Jets (2-1-1). Cam Talbot stopped 25-of-28 shots for the Flames (2-2-1).
Roslovic used a rebound off a Tucker Poolman shot from the point to beat Talbot and open the game's scoring.
Shots on goal for the first period were 11-10 for the Jets.
